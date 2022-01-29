Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

