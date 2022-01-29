Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 24th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

