CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
CMS Energy has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.
Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28.
CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.
In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
