CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

