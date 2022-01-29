IDOX plc (IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on April 8th

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IDOX opened at GBX 68 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £303.27 million and a PE ratio of 32.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.92 ($1.11).

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

