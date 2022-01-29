Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.02. 283,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,598,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

