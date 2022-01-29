Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $5,102,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $2,159,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $39.87 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

