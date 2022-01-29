Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 255.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 375,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.30 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

