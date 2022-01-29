Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

