Raymond James Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $447.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $453.00 to $447.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

