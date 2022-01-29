Zacks Investment Research Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLRS. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of VLRS opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,109 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 210,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 369,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

