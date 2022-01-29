Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $48.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

