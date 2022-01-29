Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Techtronic Industries
