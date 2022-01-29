Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

