Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 126,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

