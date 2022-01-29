Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,853,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

