Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $680,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $17,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

