Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,958 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,309,000 after buying an additional 1,652,446 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,134,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,485,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $114,372,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

