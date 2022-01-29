Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,142 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $103.74.

