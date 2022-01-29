iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.91 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.