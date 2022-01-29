Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $776,000 Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 277,403 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

