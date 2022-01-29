Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $284.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $247.33 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.53.

