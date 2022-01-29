Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.58 and last traded at $127.44. Approximately 21,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,097,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.67.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,576,000 after buying an additional 33,887 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

