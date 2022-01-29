Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

