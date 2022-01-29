Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$36.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$33.19 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

