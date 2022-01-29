SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.21. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

