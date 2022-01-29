SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.96.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of SEDG stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.21. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
