Bintex Futures Hits One Day Volume of $53.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $42,328.03 and approximately $53.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.07 or 0.06708816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.98 or 1.00006491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

