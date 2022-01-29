GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $53,300.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00290247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

