CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by TheStreet

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

