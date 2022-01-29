World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

