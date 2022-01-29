World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.
Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.
In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
