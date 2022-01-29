Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,364 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $301,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $282,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 255,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

