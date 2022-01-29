American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,930 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.