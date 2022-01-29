Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $52,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DY opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

