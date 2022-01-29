Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $31,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $490,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

