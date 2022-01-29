TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

