Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 896.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

