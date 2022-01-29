BlackRock Inc. Sells 218,444 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,469,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Marathon Digital worth $204,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,506,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after buying an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

