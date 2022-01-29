Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 36,901 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $112,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE:THG opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

