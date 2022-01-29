Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $108,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,645,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

