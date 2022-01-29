Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,535 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $103,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CareDx by 16.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

