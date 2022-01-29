Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.64

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 4736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Yalla Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Yalla Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

