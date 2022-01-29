Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock to C$45.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as C$59.21 and last traded at C$59.07. Approximately 167,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 148,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

