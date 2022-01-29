Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 5.7%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

