Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 26,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,307,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

