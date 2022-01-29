YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of YouGov from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

YUGVF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. YouGov has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

