Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $21.49 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.