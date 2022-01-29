Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 61.9% in January

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,711,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 563.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

