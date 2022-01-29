Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 590

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

