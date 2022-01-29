Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHO)

Shopify (TSE:SHO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.44 billion.

