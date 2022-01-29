The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139,385 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $65,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

