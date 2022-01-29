American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 34,326 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

