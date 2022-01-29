American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,503 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $3,733,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 41.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $167.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.30 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

